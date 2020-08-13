(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s largest employers remain worried and uncertain about the future course of the Covid-19 virus, with just 26% expecting workers to return by the end of the year, according to a report.

Only 8% of employees have returned to their workplaces, according to the survey of 146 companies by the Partnership for New York City, an association of chief executives. Just over half those surveyed, or 54%, expect offices to be occupied a year from now.

The executives’ uncertainty is greater now than it was in a similar May survey. It said 28% still haven’t even drafted a detailed reopening plan.

“Issues include waiting to see the status of Covid-19 infections in the fall, the availability of a vaccine, health and safety of employees’ family members, availability of office space for social distancing, and local health care capacity,” the Partnership said in a news release.

Of the companies surveyed, 68% are in midtown Manhattan and 18% in the Financial District, the Partnership said.

