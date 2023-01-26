Opportunities in small caps: Three hot picks from James Telfser Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Investors have been too hard on small cap stocks which is why one investment professional thinks now may be the best time to take another look at these companies.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Thursday, James Telfser, managing partner and portfolio manager at Aventine Investment Council, said many Canadian small cap stocks have been punished too harshly by the market as estimates have cut their valuations too deep.



“That makes [small cap stocks] ripe for some kind of correction or positive [changes to] estimates as we head out in to 2023,” he said.



Telfser recommended AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS), Exchange Income Corp. (EIF) and Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX) as his three hot picks in the small cap space.



He, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm hold all the stocks mentioned above.



