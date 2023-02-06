(Bloomberg) -- An industry watchdog said that a key system for reporting over-the-counter equity trades was experiencing technical difficulties.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Monday that its Over-the-Counter Reporting Facility, known as ORF, was experiencing an issue with transaction messages. The system is used to report stock trades that don’t happen on centralized exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, as well as for trades in restricted equity securities.

Finra didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The regulator didn’t say how many stocks were affected in its notice.

The issues follow other recent incidents that have snarled trading in equities and derivatives. Over the past few weeks, a cyber attack on software firm ION Trading UK disrupted global derivatives trading, while a New York Stock Exchange malfunction may have impacted thousands of retail trades.

