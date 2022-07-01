(Bloomberg) -- Oxford Biomedica Plc has signed a three-year agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to manufacture the UK drug giant’s Covid-19 vaccine on an as-needed basis.

The agreement is an extension of the original supply and development agreement signed between the two companies in September 2020, as the coronavirus swept around the world, according to a statement Friday.

The London-listed cell and gene therapy company expects to generate about £30 million ($36.4 million) of revenue this fiscal year from its original agreement with AstraZeneca. Overall, Oxford Biomedica has produced more than 100 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca’s shot has not been as commercially successful as rival messenger RNA vaccines as it has been dogged by safety concerns that shook confidence in the injection, even though regulators said its benefits outweighed any risks.

In addition to working with AstraZeneca, Oxford Biomedica has also been creating a new US business called Oxford Biomedica Solutions with Homology Medicines.

