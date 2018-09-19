(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani High Court suspended former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s 10-year jail sentence on Wednesday, a judgement that may revive his political career after his party was ousted from power in July’s national election.

The two-member panel of judges, including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, also suspended graft convictions against Sharif’s daughter, Maryam, and her spouse Muhammad Safdar, Ahsan Iqbal, a senior member of Sharif’s party, said outside the court. They were in jail since July and the court ordered their release.

The court also ordered a retrial of the corruption case brought by the National Accountability Bureau that had alleged Sharif failed to justify his income while buying high-end properties in London. The order came after Sharif appealed his conviction.

Sharif’s freedom will boost his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which lost the controversial July 25 ballot to his main rival and now Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led a relentless anti-corruption campaign. Sharif’s party is now headed by his younger brother Shehbaz. Sharif denies any wrong doing and complained of political victimization led by the military and judiciary. The three-time ex-premier was disqualified from the office by the Supreme Court a year before his conviction. Both the army and the judiciary have denied involvement.

An anti-graft court handed down a 10-year sentence to Sharif in July, weeks before the vote. His daughter and presumed dynastic heir Maryam was also jailed for seven years, weeks before the national vote. The rulings followed corruption allegations stemmed from the so-called Panama Paper leaks in 2016 which showed Sharif’s family used offshore accounts to buy luxury apartments in London.

The suspension of his sentence may heat up the political environment as Khan’s administration faces the daunting task of fixing economic challenges including the widening twin current-account and budget deficits and dwindling foreign reserves. Sharif, whose wife Kulsoom died last week in London after battling cancer, was briefly released on parole to attend the funeral in their home town of Lahore.

However, Sharif isn’t off the hook and is also being tried on two other graft charges in the accountability court.

