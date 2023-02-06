(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking of Wikipedia in the country Monday after a panel of ministers called the restriction over sacrilegious content an “unsuitable measure.”

Sharif’s action was taken as Wikipedia was considered a useful site for disseminating knowledge and information and the negative effects of the blanket ban by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday outweighed its benefits, according to the order shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.

Sharif constituted another panel to explore and recommend alternative technical steps for blocking access to objectionable content on the platform, according to the order.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.