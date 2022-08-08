(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell as much as 16% after the data software company forecast annual sales and profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted income will be about $342 million on revenue of about $1.9 billion in 2022, excluding any major future contracts with the US government, Palantir said in a statement Monday. Analysts had been expecting adjusted income of $527.9 million on revenue of $1.98 billion on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The outlook reflects the sharp challenge facing the data software company when fewer customers are willing to open their wallets. Increased competition from Snowflake Inc. and other software companies, particularly those with a larger cloud presence, could hamper Palantir’s ability to sell to businesses, and additional salespeople could notably compress its operating margin, according to Damian Reimertz., a contributing analyst to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Since getting its start in 2004 selling data analysis tools to the US Central Intelligence Agency, Palantir has won dozens of contracts with other government agencies in the US and in allied countries. Government customers have used its software to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and catch tax cheats and, more controversially, to aggregate public health records and carry out immigration enforcement.

Palantir’s commercial business remains smaller than its government one, and expanding that unit has become a top priority and taken on increased urgency since going public in 2020. Palantir told Bloomberg this month it will increase total headcount by an estimated 25% this year, with a heavy focus on expanding its commercial sales team.

The company’s commercial business, particularly in the US, was one of the few bright spots during an otherwise bleak quarter. Global commercial revenue increased 46% to about $210 million in the second quarter.

Total revenue in the period that ended in June increased 26% to $473 million, in line with analysts’ expectation.

Palantir lost $179 million during the quarter, significantly wider than analysts expected and than any other time since it first went public. The adjusted loss was $21 million, falling well short of the $91 million adjusted profit analysts anticipated.

