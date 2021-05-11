Canadian pulp and paper producer Domtar is being acquired by rival Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in an all-cash deal, both companies announced Tuesday.

The price represents a 44 per cent premium to Domtar's 30-day volume-weighted average share price as of May 3, the day before Domtar confirmed media reports it was in talks to be acquired by Paper Excellence.

The transaction values Domtar at approximately $3 billion.

The companies said Domtar will remain operating as a stand-alone entity once the deal closes and that it will continue to be led by its management team.