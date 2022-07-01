(Bloomberg) -- Travel disruptions due to strikes at Paris’s main airport are set to worsen over the weekend, with France’s civil aviation authority ordering more flights to be cut on Saturday.

Officials told airlines to scrap 20% of flights between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Charles de Gaulle airport, up from a 17% reduction Friday during those hours. Unions walked out after failing to reach a wage deal with operator Aeroports de Paris.

The strikes and cancellations have turned Paris into the latest chokepoint for Europe’s snarled travel networks this spring and summer, with hubs in cities including London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt scrapping thousands of flights amid labor shortages and disputes over pay.

Airlines have reduced their schedules and raised fares for those who can still secure tickets. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said Friday that it will offer seats only in its most expensive booking class for the month of July. That will raise the price of even the cheapest round-trip flights between London and Frankfurt to 1,000 euros ($1,037).

In other industrial actions, Ryanair Holdings Plc workers in Spain were set to walk out for a second weekend, while staff at EasyJet Plc bases there began the first of a series of three-day strikes on Friday.

Air France, the biggest carrier at Charles de Gaulle, will cancel 90 flights on Saturday, according to a spokesman. The carrier, part of Air France-KLM, plans to maintain all long-haul flights and nearly 90% of short- and medium-haul flights.

Two of the hub’s four runways will be shut due to striking workers, including firefighters. Air France said it would further adapt its schedule depending on information from the airport and aviation authority.

“Last-minute delays and cancellations can’t be excluded,” Air France said in a statement, noting that the labor unrest could last through Sunday.

Talks with union leaders didn’t result in an agreement but Aeroports de Paris is keeping the dialogue open, the hub operator said in a statement.

