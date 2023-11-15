We've stayed on course with our strategy to double the business: Parkland CEO

Aeroplan members can now earn points at a slew of Parkland Corp.'s gas stations.

The loyalty program run by Air Canada has been rolled out at more than 1,100 Ultramar, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas, On the Run and Marché Express locations.

Members will earn points on some fuel, convenience store and Parkland gift card purchases.

Those that link their Aeroplan accounts with Parkland's Journie rewards program will see even more opportunities to earn points and other benefits.

Aeroplan has been working to bolster its offerings in recent months as more loyalty programs crop up or beef up their discounts and opportunities to earn points.

Aeroplan's partners include Starbucks, Uber, LCBO, Avis, TD Bank Group, American Express and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.