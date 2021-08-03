23h ago
Pelosi Calls for Cuomo to Resign After AG Harassment Report
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a state Attorney General’s report concluded that he had sexually harassed multiple women.
Pelosi joins a growing chorus of lawmakers in Washington and Albany seeking Cuomo’s ouster. The third-term governor has defied calls, insisting he did nothing inappropriate.
“Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign,” Pelosi said in a statement.
The attorney general’s report was referred to the state Assembly, which is deciding whether to pursue impeachment proceedings.
The state’s U.S. senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, reiterated in a joint statement, “We continue to believe that the governor should resign.”
Read more here: Cuomo Defiant After Probe Finds He Sexually Harassed Women
(adds Pelosi statement)
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:00
How Hootsuite’s chatbot acquisition will help clients avoid a 'loyalty destroying experience'
-
8:51
Majority of Ontario doctors in favour of vaccine certificate
-
3:55
Millennial Money: How to handle mixed-income friendships
-
Venus Williams joins health brand owner HumanCo's advisory board
-
6:15
NYC to require restaurant patrons to show vaccination proof
-
7:33
End of pandemic safety net sends gig workers back to square one