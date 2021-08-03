Pelosi Calls for Cuomo to Resign After AG Harassment Report

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a state Attorney General’s report concluded that he had sexually harassed multiple women.

Pelosi joins a growing chorus of lawmakers in Washington and Albany seeking Cuomo’s ouster. The third-term governor has defied calls, insisting he did nothing inappropriate.

“Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The attorney general’s report was referred to the state Assembly, which is deciding whether to pursue impeachment proceedings.

The state’s U.S. senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, reiterated in a joint statement, “We continue to believe that the governor should resign.”

Read more here: Cuomo Defiant After Probe Finds He Sexually Harassed Women

(adds Pelosi statement)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.