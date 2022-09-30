Peloton Interactive Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. resolved a legal dispute over athletic-wear patents and trade secrets that sprang from the dissolution of their partnership.

“The parties have negotiated a mutually agreeable settlement, and are pleased the matters could be resolved amicably, resulting in dismissal of the pending litigation between them,” they said in a joint statement Friday. “Without admissions of any kind, in an effort to resolve the dispute, Peloton has agreed to phase out certain designs identified in the complaint by Lululemon.”

Lululemon on Thursday won dismissal of a lawsuit Peloton filed seeking to protect a new athletic-wear line from a trademark complaint by its former partner. The Vancouver-based maker of fitness clothing had claimed in a November cease-and-desist letter that several Peloton products infringed its apparel design patents.

Peloton, of New York, sued in Manhattan federal court two weeks later, just before the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season. It asked the court to declare that it wasn’t violating any trademarks. Lululemon then filed its own suit in federal court in California.

In its Thursday ruling on Peloton’s suit, the New York court found that it was “clearly an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.” Since the judge hadn’t yet reached the merits of the case, without a settlement the litigation would have continued.

The case is Peloton Interactive Inc. v. Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc., 21-cv-10071, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).