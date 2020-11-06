(Bloomberg) -- Republicans in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, lost a court bid to block the local elections board from disclosing identities of voters whose invalid mail-in ballots were cancelled on Nov. 3.

The Northampton election board provided the names to both the Democratic and Republican parties so they could alert the voters and suggest they vote in-person by provisional ballot.

A judge dismissed the suit filed by the Republican committee, ruling it lacks merit. The ballots were canceled for reasons including failure to include a signature and absence of a required privacy envelope.

Pennsylvania Republicans have filed several legal challenges over the potential counting of defective ballots. Another group of Republicans accused officials in Montgomery County, in the Democratic-leaning Philadelphia suburbs, of helping voters “cure” ballots that should considered invalid.

The state’s 20 electoral votes are critical to any hope President Donald Trump still has of retaining the White House.

