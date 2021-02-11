Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    9h ago

    PepsiCo's snacks, cereal provide boost to quarterly sales

    Brett Pulley, Bloomberg News

    Major brands sitting out the Super Bowl do not know how to address COVID-19: John Yorke

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    PepsiCo Inc. reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as consumers kept their pantries full with the company’s snack and cereal offerings through the extended global lockdown.

    Sales rose 8.8 per cent to US$22.46 billion in the quarter, PepsiCo said, topping the US$21.81 billion average estimate from analysts. The maker of Lay’s potato chips and Tropicana juice announced a 5 per cent increase in its annualized dividend.

    Key Insights

    • PepsiCo said organic sales rose 5 per cent at its Frito-Lay division, and the company saw an 8 per cent increase at Quaker Foods North America. For 2021, the company forecast a mid-single digit increase in organic revenue and a high-single digit gain in earnings per share excluding currency fluctuations.
    • “We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.
    • Costs related to the coronavirus pandemic reduced operating profit growth by 2 percentage points at Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods.
    • The company’s North America beverage business, which had struggled amid closed restaurants, stadiums and other public venues, reported 5.5 per cent organic revenue growth in the quarter.
    • PepsiCo said earlier this week that it would rename the racially offensive Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix and syrup.

    Market Reaction

    • PepsiCo shares were little changed in premarket trading. The stock fell 7.1 per cent this year through Wednesday, trailing the 4.1 per cent rise of the S&P 500 Index.