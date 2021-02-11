PepsiCo's snacks, cereal provide boost to quarterly sales

Major brands sitting out the Super Bowl do not know how to address COVID-19: John Yorke

PepsiCo Inc. reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as consumers kept their pantries full with the company’s snack and cereal offerings through the extended global lockdown.

Sales rose 8.8 per cent to US$22.46 billion in the quarter, PepsiCo said, topping the US$21.81 billion average estimate from analysts. The maker of Lay’s potato chips and Tropicana juice announced a 5 per cent increase in its annualized dividend.

PepsiCo said organic sales rose 5 per cent at its Frito-Lay division, and the company saw an 8 per cent increase at Quaker Foods North America. For 2021, the company forecast a mid-single digit increase in organic revenue and a high-single digit gain in earnings per share excluding currency fluctuations.

“We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

Costs related to the coronavirus pandemic reduced operating profit growth by 2 percentage points at Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods.

The company’s North America beverage business, which had struggled amid closed restaurants, stadiums and other public venues, reported 5.5 per cent organic revenue growth in the quarter.

PepsiCo said earlier this week that it would rename the racially offensive Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix and syrup.

