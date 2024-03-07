No strategic plan to grow the economy: Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Perrin Beatty

Perrin Beatty is leaving his post as president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at the end of August.

The Chamber announced Beatty's departure Thursday, saying it starts a process of leadership renewal ahead of the Chamber's 100th anniversary next year.

It says Beatty has been president and CEO for 17 years, making him the Chamber's longest-serving president.

He is a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, and led the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters before joining the Chamber.

Beatty says the next leader will "bring a fresh perspective" to the organization.

The Chamber says a special committee will conduct the search for the next president and CEO through a recruitment firm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.