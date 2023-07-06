Petro-Canada has advised customers that cyberattackers accessed contact information for members of its Petro-Points program.

In a series of tweets posted Thursday, the company owned by Suncor Energy Inc. said its investigation so far has found its IT network “was accessed by an unauthorized party on or about June 21,” impacting its Petro-Points program.

“The unauthorized party obtained members' basic contact information. Out of caution, we disabled our Petro-Points systems, including our website and app, and we are conducting enhanced security monitoring,” the company wrote, advising members to “watch for any unusual emails or messages.”

“You should confirm that any request to link, download, call someone or provide personal information is legitimate.”

Petro-Canada said customers’ points balances are “safe,” and the company will provide credits for points earned during the ongoing outage, though they cannot currently be redeemed.

“The security of your personal information is important to us. We regret this incident has happened and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the situation,” Petro-Canada added.

BNNBloomberg.ca has reached out to parent company Suncor for more details.

Suncor confirmed on June 25 that it had been hit by a “cybersecurity incident,” afters days of customers reporting issues over paying at Petro-Canada gas stations.