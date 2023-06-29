It's one thing to lock a system down, it's another to take out company data: cybersecurity expert

Petro-Canada said some service disruptions from a cyberattack on parent company Suncor Energy Inc. were still affecting operations as of Thursday, heading into the Canada Day long weekend.

The company said its sites were open, with debit and credit payments available at “most” locations, while some car washes along with its mobile app and Petro-Points program were still unavailable.

“We’re making progress on resolving the disruptions customers have been experiencing and will continue to update you as more services come back online,” Petro-Canada said on Twitter Thursday morning.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused, and we thank you for your patience.”

Services have been hampered since last weekend, when some gas stations were only able to take cash, along with car washes and the company app going offline.

Suncor said late on Sunday that it had been hit by a “cybersecurity incident,” and Petro-Canada later confirmed its service issues were a result of the attack.

The companies have shared few details about the nature of the incident, though cybersecurity experts have speculated that the attack may have cost Suncor millions of dollars.