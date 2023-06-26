It's all about shareholder value: Suncor's Rich Kruger

Customers may have a harder time paying at the gas pumps or for a car wash at Petro-Canada stations as parent company Suncor Energy Inc. responds to a cyberattack.

Suncor confirmed the “cyber-security incident” on Sunday evening, and on Monday Petro-Canada warned its customers to prepare for related service disruptions, from cash-only stations to unavailable carwashes.

“Right now, some of our sites can only accept cash and our app and Petro-Points login are unavailable. Car washes may also be unavailable at some locations,” the company said in a Twitter post.

“What matters most to us is you and your safety. Thanks for your support and understanding as we work to keep you moving.”

Complaints about service outages at Petro-Canada stations began appearing on social media over the weekend.

Full details about the cyberattack are not yet known, but Suncor has said there is no evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.

With files from The Canadian Press