    Suncor Energy says it suffered a cyber security incident

    A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident. 

    Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it has already notified the proper authorities and is working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation.

    A statement from the company says it is not aware of any customer, supplier or employee data being compromised or misused as a result of the intrusion.

    The company is also warning that some transactions with customers and suppliers may be impacted, as efforts continue to resolve the incident.

    Last Friday, Suncor saw a 1.08 per cent pull back on the TSX.

    The stock dropped 40 cents, down to $37.51 on 6.5 million shares

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.