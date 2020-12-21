Pfizer, BioNTech COVID vaccine wins European backing

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine won the backing of a key European review panel, clearing the way for inoculations to start before the end of the year as the continent struggles with rising death rates and tighter lockdowns.

The endorsement was announced in a news briefing by the European Medicines Agency on Monday. The final step in approval is a sign-off from the European Commission.

European Union leaders pushed the regulator to speed up its review amid complaints that residents across the continent were still waiting to get a vaccine -- pioneered in Germany -- that is already being used in the U.K. and U.S. The goal is to start a European immunization campaign on Dec. 27, commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week.

Monday’s recommendation puts the EU in position to meet that timeline. The commission last week signaled it would give the official go-ahead for distribution to start no later than two days after the agency’s sign-off.

Just as Europe prepares to roll out the first vaccine, countries are suspending travel links to the U.K. amid an effort to contain a variant of the coronavirus that officials say is spreading quickly across London and southeast England.

Unlike the U.S. and U.K., which conducted emergency authorizations, the EMA reviewed the vaccine for a conditional marketing authorization. Such a decision requires more evidence, the EU commission’s directorate-general for health said last week. The EMA committee is also reviewing a similar vaccine from Moderna Inc., with a key meeting set for Jan. 6.