Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they plan to file on Friday for an emergency use authorization that could allow their COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the U.S. next month.

The U.S. drugmaker and its German partner said earlier this week that a final analysis of clinical trial data showed the shot was 95 per cent effective at preventing the disease. The filing with the Food and Drug Administration could permit the vaccine to be administered to high-risk populations in the U.S. by the middle to the end of December, the companies said in a statement.