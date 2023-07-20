(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. abandoned a goal to get at least $1 billion of revenue from healthcare and wellness products next year following setbacks at companies it has acquired in the sector.

The tobacco company has built a health and wellness unit around the purchases of UK inhaler maker Vectura Group Plc and Fertin Pharma, the producer of a smoking-cessation aid. PMI Thursday took a $680 million impairment charge after unsuccessful clinical trials for an inhalable aspirin product as well as slower-than-expected development of other products.

PMI paid more than $1 billion for Vectura and about $820 million for Fertin in 2021. Vectura scientists faced a backlash after the acquisition, with the company getting kicked out of a medical conference due to its link to the tobacco industry.

Separately, PMI raised its forecasts for full-year sales and earnings growth as the maker of Marlboro cigarettes sells more smoking alternative products and cost pressures ease.

The stock traded 0.7% higher in pre-market trading.

