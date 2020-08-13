(Bloomberg) --

The Philippines will join the final phase of clinical trial for Russia’s coronavirus vaccine starting October, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Thursday.

A panel of Philippine experts will review results of Russia’s initial findings on the vaccine developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute before large-scale human trials are started, Roque said. Russia will fund the phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines, he said.

Industry Body Calls Russian Covid-19 Vaccine a Pandora’s Box

The Russian vaccine is likely to get approval from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration by April next year, and President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to be inoculated as early as May, Roque said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.