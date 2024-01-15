(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda rejected the government’s decision to dismiss a top prosecutor, complicating Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s effort to overhaul the judiciary.

Duda “did not consent” to the ouster of National Prosecutor Dariusz Barski, who remains in office, his chancellery said in a statement posted to social platform X. Barski was appointed by Tusk’s predecessor under the nationalist Law & Justice party.

The move signals an escalating conflict over the rule of law in Poland as the new pro-European government under Tusk seeks to dismantle eight years of nationalist rule.

Justice Minister Adam Bodnar introduced legislation on Friday aimed at reforming a mechanism to select judges, a first step in the government’s bid to restore the independence of the judiciary.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.