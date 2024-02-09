(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of people took to the streets of Senegal’s capital to show their frustration at President Macky Sall’s move to delay presidential elections.

Police stationed along major through-ways used teargas to disperse people as protests erupted across Dakar on Friday. Protesters threw rocks in response as the police aimed to prevent an opposition gathering from taking place. “Macky Sall, dictator,” they shouted to the blast of teargas cannons.

Authorities opened an investigation after a student died from injuries sustained during protests in the northern city of Saint-Louis, according to a statement from the state prosecutor.

While Senegal has never experienced a civil war or coup and has overseen largely peaceful transitions of power since gaining its independence from France in 1960, the country has been wracked by sporadic and increasingly violent protests since 2021.

Opponents have called the postponement of elections a constitutional coup. Authorities have detained presidential candidates, arrested opposition lawmakers and shut down the internet.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sall said he remained “completely ready to pass the baton” but that conflict between the legislature and the judiciary had to be resolved, as did controversy over the disqualification of some candidates.

“I am saying now that I am going to work for appeasement, for conditions that will allow the country to be peaceful,” he was cited as saying in the interview. “Let’s all hold inclusive discussions before we go to elections.”

People first took to the streets Monday and gathered outside the National Assembly to object to a vote by lawmakers on the decision. They clashed with the police on a main thoroughfare the day after parliament approved the postponement to Dec. 15 from Feb. 15, which was not supported by the opposition.

The rescheduling means Sall, whose second and final term was set to end April 2, will remain in office until a successor takes power.

The European Union on Friday expressed concerns over the move to postpone the election, saying that it “would de facto extend the mandate of the President” and risk “tainting the long democratic tradition in Senegal and could thus open a period of great uncertainty for the country.”

“We’re tired of Macky Sall,” said Yacine Diatta, a 33-year-old trader who joined the protest Friday. “What Sall did is a coup. There’s no other way to call it.”

Sall had called for the delay to allow for an inquiry into how the nation’s Constitutional Council determined which candidates were qualified to run, after disqualified opposition leader Karim Wade accused two of its judges of corruption. Sall said he’s protecting democracy and isn’t trying to extend his own term.

The opposition and civil society called the move a constitutional coup.

The developments have also spooked investors. Senegal’s Eurobonds dropped 4.8% on Monday, making them the worst performing among all emerging and frontier market bonds monitored by Bloomberg. Dollar bonds maturing in May 2033 also hit their lowest price since November.

(Adds comments from president in interview with AP in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.