(Bloomberg) -- Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski sought to lower the temperature in a standoff between the new ruling coalition and central bank chief, saying financial markets didn’t want a row between the country’s fiscal and monetary policymakers.

Donald Tusk, who became prime minister last week after his pro-European alliance won October’s election, has repeatedly discussed launching a probe into Adam Glapinski’s conduct. He said the governor had politicized the central bank and that there may have been irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program.

Glapinski denies any wrongdoing. But his Monetary Policy Council has repeatedly wrong-footed investors in past months and some analysts have accused the governor of playing politics with interest rates.

“Respecting the independence of the National Bank of Poland, I would like to exercise restraint and not comment on the central bank,” Domanski told TVN24 in an interview on Friday. “It’s important for the markets that there is no war between the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Poland.”

