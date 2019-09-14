Pompeo Says No Evidence Drone Attacks on Saudi Came From Yemen

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said there was no evidence the drone attacks to the Saudi Aramco refinery came from Yemen. He said on Twitter that Iran had launched an “unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

In a separate tweet, Pompeo said the U.S. will work with allies to ensure the energy market remains well supplied, echoing comments from the White House. He also called on all nations to “publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks.”

Read: Saudi Oil Output Cut in Half After Drones Strike Aramco Site (3)

