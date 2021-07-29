(Bloomberg) -- Portugal plans to lift a nighttime curfew and ease other Covid-19 restrictions as the number of vaccinated people increases and the latest surge in coronavirus infections in the country shows signs of slowing.

A limit to movement in public spaces between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. that was imposed in some regions will be lifted on Sunday, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference on Thursday. Restaurants and non-food stores can now stay open until 2 a.m. Remote working will no longer be mandatory.

“The vaccination campaign has made a very positive contribution,” Costa said.

Portugal has accelerated its vaccination campaign and the government now expects 57% of the population to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1 and about 70% by early September, the premier said. A vaccine certificate or a negative coronavirus test will be required to travel by air or sea, and to check in at hotels, casinos or health clubs, Costa said.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed for now, and the government plans to announce additional easing of Covid-19 restrictions in September and October. The government will no longer require the use of face masks outdoors in September, according to Costa.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.