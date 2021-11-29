Portugal Says 13 Cases May Be Related to Omicron Variant

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal said preliminary testing of 13 Covid-19 cases associated to Belenenses SAD soccer players “strongly” suggests they are all related to the Omicron variant.

One of the cases involves a person who had a recent trip to South Africa, the National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge said in an emailed statement. People who had contact with the infected cases are required to isolate.

See also: Omicron Reaches From Australia to Canada Despite Travel Curbs

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.