11m ago
Portugal Says 13 Cases May Be Related to Omicron Variant
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Portugal said preliminary testing of 13 Covid-19 cases associated to Belenenses SAD soccer players “strongly” suggests they are all related to the Omicron variant.
One of the cases involves a person who had a recent trip to South Africa, the National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge said in an emailed statement. People who had contact with the infected cases are required to isolate.
