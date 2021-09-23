17h ago
Portugal to Lift Limits at Restaurants, Allow Nightclubs to Open
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Portugal said it will remove limits on the size of groups that can be seated at restaurants from Oct. 1 as it takes the next step in a plan to gradually lift restrictions that were put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen, with a EU digital certificate required at the entrance, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference in Lisbon on Friday.
Portugal accelerated its Covid-19 inoculation campaign amid a new surge of cases in June, and more than 80% of the population has now completed vaccination, among the highest rates in the world.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
