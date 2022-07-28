Postmedia chairman Paul Godfrey to step down from role at end of year

Postmedia chairman Paul Godfrey is stepping down from his role at the end of the year, the company announced Thursday.

Current board member Jamie Irving will step into the job at the start of 2023.

Irving has sat on the company's board since April, when Postmedia acquired Brunswick News Inc., the media arm of the Irving family empire, for $16.1 million in cash and shares.

Godfrey will serve as a special adviser to the board and CEO following the end of his term as chair.

He was the founding CEO of Postmedia.

Andrew MacLeod, the company's president and CEO, says Postmedia would not exist if not for Godfrey's "leadership and vision."