TORONTO - The Canadian Media Guild says press room workers at Postmedia's Toronto printing plant have officially been unionized.

The union, which is a local of CWA Canada, says the Ontario Labour Relations Board approved an application Thursday after workers voted 48 to 18 to join the union.

The union says the printing plant's workers have endured years of cuts to pay, hours, bonuses, vacation and benefits -- including wage cuts introduced since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Postmedia has said that it respects that employees have the right to file for certification.

The newspaper publisher has said it expects to qualify for at least $20.3 million in federal emergency wage subsidies due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that won't cover lost revenue.

Postmedia said last month that it would lay off about 40 unionized employees after their unions rejected a request for wage reductions for all staff. Non-union employees have had temporarily wage cuts ranging from five per cent to 30 per cent for president and chief executive Andrew MacLeod.

