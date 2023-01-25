(Bloomberg) -- 7:34 a.m. This morning saw an unusual release of standalone factory price data from the ONS, after statisticians put the series on ice last year after methodological errors were uncovered.

The report, covering November and December, showed fuel and raw material costs are rising at their slowest pace in almost a year, providing further evidence that pipeline inflationary pressures are easing.

7:24 a.m. The caution reigning in global equity markets comes after Microsoft said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business will decelerate in the current period and warned of a further slowdown in corporate software sales.

The US and Germany are poised to announce they’ll provide their main battle tanks to Ukraine

Bond traders are hedging bets that a Federal Reserve rate hike next week may be its last

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised Congress of an additional accounting maneuver by her department to avert breaching the federal debt limit

