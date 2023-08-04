{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Aug 4, 2023

    Power utility TransAlta reports $62 million profit in Q2

    BNN Bloomberg

    We’re about halfway through our clean electricity growth plan: TransAlta’s CEO John Kousinioris

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TransAlta Corp. reported a profit of $62 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $80 million in the same quarter last year.

    The Calgary-based power utility says the net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to 23 cents per basic and diluted share for the second quarter.

    That compares with a loss of 30 cents per share for the same period a year earlier.

    Revenue in the company's quarter ended June 30 reached $625 million, up from $458 million a year ago.

    TransAlta says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $387 million compared with $279 million a year earlier.

    Funds from operations totalled $391 million compared with $220 million during the same quarter last year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:TA)