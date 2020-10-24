(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is preparing for a weekend of barnstorming, with events Saturday in three battleground states. Before that, though, Trump will vote in Florida after spending the night at his Mar-a-Lago club following two Friday rallies in the Sunshine State.

Key Developments:

The president, who’s often used absentee ballots to cast his own vote but has attacked the expanded use of mail-in ballots this year, without evidence, as rife with fraud, will vote in person on Saturday.

“I’ll be in Florida, we’re doing rallies and then I’m going to vote in person,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. Trump voted by mail in Florida’s primary this year.

Trump’s schedule shows him casting his ballot at an early-voting location in West Palm Beach. From there it’s on to rallies in Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin. -- Mario Parker

