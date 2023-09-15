Private Jet Veers Off Runway in Mumbai Causing More Than 100 Flight Delays

(Bloomberg) -- Mumbai Airport experienced more than 100 flight delays and several cancellations after a private jet veered off the runway when landing Thursday evening.

A Learjet 45, operated by New Delhi-based charter company VSR Aviation, was involved in a “runway excursion” at 5:08 p.m. after flying in from Vizag, according to a Ministry of Civil Aviation spokesperson. There were no casualties among the six passengers and two crew on board, the spokesperson said.

The runway was closed for almost two hours and reopened after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation gave clearance following safety checks, a representative for the airport said.

More than 130 departures were delayed and 14 flights canceled Friday morning at the airport, Flightradar24’s website showed.

The airport is operated by Adani Group, which plans to expand and become a leader in the sector, Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said in March. Adani operates seven airports and is building another in Navi Mumbai that will open next year, with the aim of handling 90 million passengers annually by 2036.

