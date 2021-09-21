(Bloomberg) -- Some progressive Democrats are threatening to vote against a bill to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling because it includes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, according to an aide familiar with the discussions.

Democratic leaders are attempting to set up a vote Tuesday on the stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown that also would suspend the debt ceiling until next year and provide money to aid states struck by natural disasters.

Republicans are lining up in opposition because of the debt ceiling provision, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can afford to lose no more than three Democrats if all Republicans vote against it.

Democrats were attempting to negotiate among themselves on modifications to the legislation to get it through to a vote.

Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are among the progressives who have been critical of U.S. policy toward Israel and Israel’s handling of the Palestinians, though it’s not clear whether they were leading objections to the funding bill.

The Defense Department asked in a classified supplemental request for $1 billion to replace Iron Dome missiles used by Israel after rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in May.

