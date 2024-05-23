(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to prepare retaliation for any seizure of assets by the US as Washington tries to build support for using revenue from frozen Russia funds to support Ukraine.

Under the measure, US assets in Russia could be confiscated to compensate for losses suffered by the Russian government or central bank, according to the decree published Thursday on a government website.

Russian companies whose assets are confiscated can file a court complaint to potentially receive compensation from assets that US and US-affiliated entities still hold in Russia, including the property of American citizens, according to the order.

Putin’s action comes as finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries are discussing a US plan to squeeze value out of frozen Russian assets at a meeting in Stresa, Italy, this week.

The US proposal would leverage future revenue generated from about $280 billion in Russian central bank funds — most of which lies immobilized in Europe — to back financial aid to Ukraine. The proposal could generate as much as $50 billion in critical financing for Kyiv and help shield it from political shifts on both sides in the US and in Europe.

Read more: Seize or Freeze Russian Assets? It’s a Fraught Debate: QuickTake

G-7 leaders are due to make a final decision at a June 13-15 summit. While the US and its allies are closing in on the broad strokes of the agreement, many critical details are still being negotiated and would need to be agreed upon, according to people familiar with the discussions, asking not to be identified as the talks are private and ongoing.

Putin’s order directs a Russian government commission on foreign investments to compile a list of assets, securities and property rights belonging to the US government or its citizens that can be used to help determine future compensation.

