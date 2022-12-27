(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin banned the export of oil and oil products to foreign buyers that adhere to price caps imposed over his invasion of Ukraine, according to a decree.

The restriction applies to “supply contracts that directly or indirectly use the mechanism of setting a price cap,” according to the decree published in the official legal database and signed by Putin on Tuesday. ”The ban is in force at all stages up until the final buyer.”

The restriction on Russian crude exports will begin on Feb. 1, while the starting date for the ban on oil products will come later at a date to be determined by the Russian government, according to the decree. The ban is to last at least until July 2023.

Putin’s decree didn’t list countries where Russian oil and oil products cannot be sold. The vast majority of the countries that imposed the cap have already halted purchases, suggesting the initial impact of the step may be limited in scope.

The market has been waiting for Moscow’s response to the a $60-per-barrel cap since Dec. 5. when the Group of Seven industrialized nations’ limit on Russian seaborne crude exports came into force.

The price cap means anyone wanting to access an array of vital western services, especially insurance, is now only able to do so if they pay $60 or less. The step was aimed at curtailing revenue the Kremlin is using to fund its attack on Ukraine and at the same time keep the crude flowing to the global market. The price level will be reviewed very two months.

The current threshold won’t cause losses for Russia’s economy, budget or energy industry as the nation is currently selling its crude at around similar levels, Putin said last week. That said, the nation’s flagship Urals grade is trading well below international benchmarks.

Still, Russia’s oil output may fall by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day early next year, equating to roughly 5%-6% of the nation’s current production, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

“We’ll try to find some common ground with our counterparts to prevent such risks,” Novak said Friday. “But right now we’d rather take a risk of a production cut than stick to the policy of selling in line with the threshold.”

Russia’s daily output averaged 10.9 million barrels last month, the highest in eight months, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg. Russia’s full-year oil production this year will probably grow to 535 million tons, according to Novak. That’s equivalent to around 10.74 million barrels per day, based on a 7.33 barrel-per-ton ratio.

