(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin called Russia’s nuclear arsenal a “deterrent factor” in conflicts, stopping short of pledging not to be the first to use them.

Warning that the threat of nuclear war in the world is rising, Putin reiterated that Russia will defend itself and its allies “with all the means we have if necessary.” In televised comments Wednesday to a meeting of a Kremlin human rights council, he blamed the US and its allies for making nuclear threats.

“We won’t brandish them like a razor, running around the world, but we of course proceed from the fact they are there,” he said of Russia’s arsenal. “This is naturally a deterrent factor, not provoking expansion of conflicts but a deterrent and I hope everyone understands this.”

But he declined to back a call by a member of the rights council to state publicly that Russia would never use the weapons first. “If you don’t use them first, that means you don’t use them second, either,” he said, noting that Russia’s doctrine is based on an assured response to any attack.

“We haven’t lost our minds, we understand what nuclear arms are,” he said.

In reaction to the comments, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc is “not giving into Russia’s blackmail and manipulation.”

“We need to stay firm, to stay the course, continue to put pressure on aggressor country Russia and EU is currently in a preparation of ninth package of sanctions and we need to continue to provide all necessary support to Ukraine,” he said.

