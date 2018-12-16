(Bloomberg) -- Qatar is considering increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank AG, Handelsblatt reports, citing an interview with Yousef Mohammed Al-Jaida, chief executive officer of state-owned Qatar Financial Centre.

"We will invest in a large financial institution in Germany,” Al-Jaida said, according to the German business daily. “This was discussed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum and will be announced shortly."

Image attacheThough he declined to name the company, Al-Jaida said it’s a lender in which Qatar already owns a stake. That and the fact that Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing was the only German top manager to participate in the Doha Forum clearly points to Deutsche Bank, Handelsblatt said.

The Qataris started building up their stake in 2015 and have reported owning more than 6 percent between two investment vehicles.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kahl in Frankfurt at skahl@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Erhard Krasny at ekrasny@bloomberg.net, Ross Larsen, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.