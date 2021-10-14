Qatar Resumes Financial Aid to Needy Families in Gaza Strip

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar resumed the distribution of financial aid to thousands of needy families in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Some 100,000 families will each receive $100 a month, Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi, chairman of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee, said in a press statement.

The money will be distributed by the United Nations through the Gaza banks. Israel retains the right to supervise the list of eligible recipients.

Qatari aid was suspended in May following an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic group that rules Gaza. Israel blocked payments after the fighting, demanding that a mechanism be put in place to ensure money doesn’t fall into the hands of Hamas militants.

