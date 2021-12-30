(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s ruler received an invite from Saudi Arabia’s king to attend the January Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which may help resolve a dispute that shattered regional unity and unnerved the Trump administration.

The GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf delivered the invite to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the summit in Riyadh on Jan. 5, according to a statement. It didn’t specify whether the ruler accepted the invitation.

The summit is seen as a step in resolving a crisis that erupted in mid-2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed trade, travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar. There have been U.S.-backed attempts to end the dispute.

The potential rapprochement comes as U.S. policy appears poised for a sharp turn, and may be intended to get things moving before Donald Trump leaves office. The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

