Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    51m ago

    Quarterhill shares soar after signing patent license agreement with Apple

    The Canadian Press

    Stephen Takacsy discusses Quarterhill Inc

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Shares of Quarterhill Inc. gained more than 15 per cent in early trading after its Wi–LAN Inc. subsidiary and WiLAN's subsidiary Polaris Innovations Ltd. signed a patent license agreement with Apple Inc.

    The deal includes the settlement and dismissal of all litigation pending between the companies in the United States, Canada and Germany.

    Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

    In February, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in WiLAN's favour in its dispute with Apple in a patent infringement case.

    The Appeal Court had sent the case back to the district court level to determine damages.

    Quarterhill shares were up 40 cents or 19 per cent at $2.50 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.