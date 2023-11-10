(Bloomberg) -- The notorious hacking gang Lockbit has posted what it described as documents belonging to Boeing Co. on its website, two weeks after claiming credit for a cyberattack against the aircraft manufacturer.

LockBit recently posted the documents on the dark web after previously demanding a ransom payment by Nov. 2. Boeing said it’s aware of the data release and remains confident that the attack, which was first disclosed last month, “poses no threat to aircraft or flight safety.”

Lockbit has proven prolific in the ransomware space in recent months. Just this week, it is suspected to have attacked Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. The breach disclosed Thursday by the largest global lender by total assets blocked some Treasury market trades from clearing, forcing brokers and traders to reroute transactions. The gang’s decision to post files in the Boeing attack may signal its broader willingness to make good on threats should other victims choose not to hand over ransom payments.

Reuters earlier reported that Lockbit had published internal Boeing data.

The cyberattack against Boeing specifically affected the company’s parts and distribution business. The website the company uses to sell spare aircraft parts, software and services went offline last week and remains down. Customers visiting the official Boeing supplies web page were met with an image of a hard-hat and the Boeing logo and a notice that the company’s site and systems were down due to a cyber incident.

Lockbit had threatened to release “sensitive data” belonging to the Arlington, Virginia-based company if it didn’t meet the Nov. 2 deadline and placed the company’s name on its website, with a countdown.

Boeing said Friday that it is still investigating the incident and remains in contact with law enforcement, regulatory authorities and potentially affected parties.

