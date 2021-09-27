(Bloomberg) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. successfully test fired a hypersonic missile, a key step toward potentially delivering a cruise missile to the U.S. military that can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, the companies said Monday.

  • Contractors “on track” to deliver weapon prototype to the Pentagon, they said in a statement
  • Test missile was released from an aircraft before a solid-rocket motor propelled the weapon to supersonic speed. A scramjet engine, which compresses air prior to combustion, then boosted weapon to more than Mach 5, the statement said
  • Note: Raytheon and Northrop are working together to deliver functional hypersonic weapon under a $200 million contract with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, U.S. Air Force

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.