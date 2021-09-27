(Bloomberg) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. successfully test fired a hypersonic missile, a key step toward potentially delivering a cruise missile to the U.S. military that can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, the companies said Monday.

Contractors “on track” to deliver weapon prototype to the Pentagon, they said in a statement

Test missile was released from an aircraft before a solid-rocket motor propelled the weapon to supersonic speed. A scramjet engine, which compresses air prior to combustion, then boosted weapon to more than Mach 5, the statement said

Note: Raytheon and Northrop are working together to deliver functional hypersonic weapon under a $200 million contract with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, U.S. Air Force

