Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Royal Bank of Canada announced a dividend hike and plans to repurchase tens of millions of its shares on Wednesday.

In a release, RBC said it will raise its quarterly dividend 11 per cent to $1.20 per share. The bank said it's also seeking approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) to buy back up to 45 million of its common shares.

It's the second such move this week, after Bank of Nova Scotia similarly announced plans for a buyback and dividend hike on Tuesday. Both banks are doing so after OSFI lifted its pandemic-era prohibition on share repurchases and buybacks.

RBC also reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $2.71 per share on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, were expecting $2.81.

More to come