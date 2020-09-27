23m ago
Rebound Plateau, Pre-Election Jobs, Tick Tock TikTok: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you start the week.
- China’s economic rebound showed signs of plateauing in September, weighed down by lackluster home and car sales, a weaker stock market and worsening business confidence
- The last U.S. jobs report before the November election will probably show the labor market’s rebound continued in September, though losing some steam: Week Ahead
- A lawyer for TikTok told a federal judge that President Donald Trump’s impending ban on the video-sharing app is irrational given that its Chinese owner is in talks to strike a deal the president himself has demanded
- India’s President Ram Nath Kovind approved three controversial farming bills that resulted in protests by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opposition and prompted an ally to leave the ruling coalition
- ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Sunday he’s not counting on advances in the fight against Covid-19 to give any unexpected boosts to struggling economies
- Australia’s budget deficit is set to widen from estimates two months ago due to Melbourne’s renewed lockdown, but will be somewhat mitigated by a resilient iron ore price
- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has put more than a million jobs at risk in industries unable to reopen -- or only able to do so partially -- because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the opposition Labour Party said
- Neutral Switzerland voted in favor of buying new fighter jets for as much as 6 billion francs ($6.5 billion) by a razor-thin margin, while citizens rejected a “worse than Brexit” curb on immigration
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.