Retailer Asos Looks at Former Farfetch Manager for CEO Post: Sky

(Bloomberg) --

Andrew Robb, former chief operating officer of New York-listed fashion company Farfetch Ltd., is among the candidates being considered to lead Asos Plc, Sky News reported.

Former Asos CEO Nick Beighton stepped down in October. Asos declined to comment to Sky, and Robb couldn’t be reached by Sky for comment.

Read more: Online Fashion Retailer Asos to Move to London Main Market

Last week, Asos announced a plan to move its stock listing to the London stock exchange’s main market to attract more investors. Its shares lost half their value in 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.