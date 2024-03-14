Retailer Harry Rosen to spend $50 million on overhaul over next five years

While basics and necessities are in, fashion is out, says former Sear Canada CEO

Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen says it will invest $50 million over the next five years to relocate its flagship store and transform several others.

The company says its flagship store in Toronto will take over three floors on Cumberland Street, less than 200 metres from the brand's current Bloor Street store.

The new flagship will open by spring 2026 and include a patio overlooking the Village of Yorkville Park, a client lounge, an espresso bar and valet parking on weekends.

Harry Rosen says it will also renovate its West Edmonton Mall location this year and open a store in Vancouver's Oakridge Park development.

The company founded in 1954 has 19 stores across Canada and an e-commerce business.

In recent years it launched a new online outlet called Final Cut by Harry Rosen and built Herringbone, an in-store associate selling tool that has driven 10 per cent of its online business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.